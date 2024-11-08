Sanlorenzo’s Revenue and Backlog Reach New Heights

Sanlorenzo S.p.A. (IT:SL) has released an update.

Sanlorenzo S.p.A. reported a 6.9% year-over-year increase in net new revenue, reaching €669 million, driven by strong performances in the Superyacht division and significant growth in the Americas and MEA regions. The company’s backlog is at a record high, with 90% sold to final customers, reflecting the brand’s growing global appeal and strategic expansion. With continued investments in distribution and a focus on luxury and innovation, Sanlorenzo remains resilient amidst economic challenges and poised for further market share gains.

