Sanlorenzo S.p.A. Engages Investors at 2024 Event

Sanlorenzo S.p.A. (IT:SL) has released an update.

Sanlorenzo S.p.A., a leading luxury yacht manufacturer, is set to engage with investors at the Italian Stock Market Opportunities 2024 event in Lugano. The company will discuss its 2024 performance and future outlook, reflecting its strong market position and strategic growth in the luxury yachting sector.

