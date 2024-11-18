News & Insights

Stocks

Sanlorenzo to Showcase Growth at Stock Market Event

November 18, 2024 — 06:51 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sanlorenzo S.p.A. (IT:SL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sanlorenzo S.p.A., a leader in luxury yachting, is set to meet investors at the 2024 Italian Stock Market Opportunities in Lugano to discuss its 9M 2024 results and future prospects. Known for its bespoke yachts, Sanlorenzo continues to grow internationally under the leadership of Massimo Perotti, with significant revenues and profits reported in 2023. The company remains committed to maintaining its high-end brand positioning and expanding its global reach.

For further insights into IT:SL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.