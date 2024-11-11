Sanlorenzo to Showcase Growth at BofA Conference

Sanlorenzo S.p.A. (IT:SL) has released an update.

Sanlorenzo, a leader in the luxury nautical industry, will engage with institutional investors at the BofA Consumer & Retail Conference 2024 in Paris to discuss its financial performance and future outlook. The company, renowned for its bespoke yachts, has achieved significant brand positioning since its inception and continues to expand its market presence internationally.

