Sanlorenzo eyes valuation of up to 656 mln euros in IPO

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italy's Sanlorenzo said on Tuesday it would offer shares at between 16-19 euros each in its initial public offering, aiming to value the maker of luxury yachts at up to 656 million euros ($723 million).

Sanlorenzo said it would offer 11 million shares or 31.9% of the company's share capital following a planned capital increase which is part of the offering.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za)

