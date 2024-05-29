News & Insights

Sanli Environmental Claims Forfeited Deposit

May 29, 2024 — 05:49 am EDT

Sanli Environmental Ltd. (SG:1E3) has released an update.

Sanli Environmental Ltd. informs shareholders of the forfeiture of a S$247,500 deposit from Global Training Services Pte Ltd, following the lapse of an option to purchase a property at 28 Kian Teck Drive, Singapore, due to the purchaser’s failure to submit necessary documents to Jurong Town Corporation. The company is now considering its next steps regarding the property.

