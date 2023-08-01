News & Insights

Sanlam (SLMAF) Price Target Decreased by 5.56% to 3.97

The average one-year price target for Sanlam (OTC:SLMAF) has been revised to 3.97 / share. This is an decrease of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 4.20 dated December 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.16 to a high of 4.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.05% from the latest reported closing price of 3.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanlam. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLMAF is 0.26%, an increase of 3.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 193,471K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SLMAF / Sanlam Shares Held by Institutions

SFGIX - Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund Investor holds 24,500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,500K shares, representing an increase of 12.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLMAF by 0.87% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,239K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,686K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLMAF by 2.78% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,089K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,287K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLMAF by 5.43% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 16,624K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. Investor A holds 11,861K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,920K shares, representing an increase of 7.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLMAF by 22.83% over the last quarter.

