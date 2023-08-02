Sanlam - ADR (SLLDY) Price Target Increased by 12.71% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Sanlam - ADR (OTC:SLLDY) has been revised to 8.16 / share. This is an increase of 12.71% from the prior estimate of 7.24 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.49 to a high of 9.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.98% from the latest reported closing price of 7.10 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanlam - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLLDY is 0.35%, a decrease of 18.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 152K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
NIAGX - Nia Impact Solutions Fund holds 128K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Yousif Capital Management holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.
RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Pnc Financial Services Group holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.
