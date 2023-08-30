Sanlam - ADR (SLLDY) Price Target Decreased by 6.07% to 7.67

The average one-year price target for Sanlam - ADR (OTC:SLLDY) has been revised to 7.67 / share. This is an decrease of 6.07% from the prior estimate of 8.16 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.24 to a high of 8.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.85% from the latest reported closing price of 7.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanlam - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLLDY is 0.28%, a decrease of 34.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 155K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NIAGX - Nia Impact Solutions Fund holds 128K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 17K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 39.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLLDY by 231.81% over the last quarter.

