Sanken Electric (TYO:6707) Price Target Increased by 39.83% to 12,801.00

The average one-year price target for Sanken Electric (TYO:6707) has been revised to 12,801.00 / share. This is an increase of 39.83% from the prior estimate of 9,154.50 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11,918.00 to a high of 13,965.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.28% from the latest reported closing price of 11,300.00 / share.

Sanken Electric Maintains 0.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.27%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanken Electric. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6707 is 0.06%, an increase of 43.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 1,592K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 261K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6707 by 39.59% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 182K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing an increase of 17.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6707 by 87.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 149K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6707 by 50.00% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 127K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 115K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103K shares, representing an increase of 10.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6707 by 60.04% over the last quarter.

