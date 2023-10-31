Sanken Electric (TYO:6707) Price Target Decreased by 5.49% to 12,886.00

The average one-year price target for Sanken Electric (TYO:6707) has been revised to 12,886.00 / share. This is an decrease of 5.49% from the prior estimate of 13,634.00 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11,312.00 to a high of 15,645.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.09% from the latest reported closing price of 7,318.00 / share.

Sanken Electric Maintains 0.40% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.40%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanken Electric. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 12.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6707 is 0.09%, an increase of 18.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.02% to 1,702K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 262K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6707 by 30.27% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 165K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing a decrease of 10.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6707 by 16.56% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 154K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6707 by 16.50% over the last quarter.

PDVIX - Diversified International Fund R-1 holds 130K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 127K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

