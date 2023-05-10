Sankei Real Estate (2972) Price Target Decreased by 14.43% to 84,660.00

The average one-year price target for Sankei Real Estate (2972) has been revised to 84,660.00 / share. This is an decrease of 14.43% from the prior estimate of 98,940.00 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 83,830.00 to a high of 87,150.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.75% from the latest reported closing price of 83,200.00 / share.

Sankei Real Estate Maintains 5.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.63%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.86. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sankei Real Estate. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2972 is 0.02%, a decrease of 4.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 23K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2972 by 0.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2972 by 6.25% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 2K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2972 by 8.45% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

