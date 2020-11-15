Sanjay Shah Is The Chief Operating Officer of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) And They Just Sold 37% Of Their Shares

Some Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Operating Officer, Sanjay Shah, recently sold a substantial US$1.1m worth of stock at a price of US$126 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 37%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Beyond Meat

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Donald Thompson, sold US$18m worth of shares at a price of US$120 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$125, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 25% of Donald Thompson's stake.

Beyond Meat insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:BYND Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2020

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Beyond Meat insiders own about US$569m worth of shares (which is 7.3% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Beyond Meat Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Beyond Meat. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Beyond Meat that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

