Sanjay Shah Is Beyond Meat's Global Operations Head

(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND), the meatless burger and sausage maker, announced the appointment of Sanjay Shah as Chief Operating Officer.

Shah will assume the responsibility for Beyond Meat's global operations and production, effective September 18.

"It is with great enthusiasm that I welcome Sanjay Shah to Beyond Meat as our Chief Operating Officer. Sanjay brings a wealth of experience in scaling and operating very high growth businesses, none more important in our consideration than Amazon, where Sanjay managed a majority percentage of North American fulfillment over the course of his career," said Ethan Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Meat.

Before joining Beyond Meat, hah served as Senior Vice President of Energy Operations at Tesla, where he was responsible for the worldwide Energy business and led the North America Sales/Services/Delivery for Automotive.

From January 2011 to May 2018, Shah held a variety of leadership roles at Amazon, including as Vice President of North American Fulfillment Centers.

