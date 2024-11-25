Sanix Inc. Faces Decline in First Half of 2024

Sanix Incorporated (JP:4651) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sanix Incorporated has reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales decreasing by 5.9% year-on-year and profits plunging across all categories. The company’s operating profit dropped by 56.1%, while ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners fell by 62.8% and 76.0%, respectively. Despite these challenges, the equity-to-asset ratio showed a slight improvement, indicating some resilience in their financial position.

For further insights into JP:4651 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.