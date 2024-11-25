News & Insights

Sanix Inc. Faces Decline in First Half of 2024

November 25, 2024 — 01:22 am EST

Sanix Incorporated (JP:4651) has released an update.

Sanix Incorporated has reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales decreasing by 5.9% year-on-year and profits plunging across all categories. The company’s operating profit dropped by 56.1%, while ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners fell by 62.8% and 76.0%, respectively. Despite these challenges, the equity-to-asset ratio showed a slight improvement, indicating some resilience in their financial position.

