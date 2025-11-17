Sanil Electric Co. (KOSE:062040) Price Target Increased by 13.12% to 162,690.00

The average one-year price target for Sanil Electric Co. (KOSE:062040) has been revised to ₩162,690.00 / share. This is an increase of 13.12% from the prior estimate of ₩143,820.00 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩105,040.00 to a high of ₩225,750.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.06% from the latest reported closing price of ₩143,900.00 / share.

Sanil Electric Co. Maintains 0.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.29%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanil Electric Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 062040 is 0.27%, an increase of 17.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.12% to 135K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GRID - First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund holds 54K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 062040 by 46.78% over the last quarter.

NEMAX - Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 34K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing a decrease of 7.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 062040 by 1.35% over the last quarter.

SMQFX - Siit Emerging Markets Equity Fund - holds 15K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing a decrease of 9.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 062040 by 2.70% over the last quarter.

REVAX - RBC Emerging Markets Value Equity Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

JOMEX - JOHCM Emerging Markets Small Mid Cap Equity Fund Class Z Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

