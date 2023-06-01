Sangoma Technologies (TSXV:STC) Price Target Decreased by 8.84% to 12.77

The average one-year price target for Sangoma Technologies (TSXV:STC) has been revised to 12.77 / share. This is an decrease of 8.84% from the prior estimate of 14.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.60 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 92.83% from the latest reported closing price of 6.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sangoma Technologies. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STC is 0.18%, a decrease of 38.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.52% to 4,619K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PenderFund Capital Management holds 2,399K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,384K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 15.20% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 936K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares, representing an increase of 19.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STC by 9.98% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 472K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares, representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 21.73% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 400K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 154K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STC by 91.35% over the last quarter.

