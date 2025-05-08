Sangoma Technologies Corporation Loss At -$1.43 Mln In Q3

(RTTNews) - Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) released Loss for third quarter of -$1.43 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$1.43 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$1.27 million, or -$0.04 per share, last year.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$1.43 Mln. vs. -$1.27 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.04 vs. -$0.04 last year.

