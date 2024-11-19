News & Insights

Sangoma Technologies Announces Meeting Results

November 19, 2024 — 05:30 pm EST

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) has released an update.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation announced that all seven nominees were elected as directors at their annual general and special meeting. Additionally, key resolutions, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors and the approval of the Employee Share Purchase Plan, were passed with overwhelming support. These results demonstrate strong shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic initiatives.

