Sangoma Advises Customers Change Passwords Due To Ransomware Attack - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sangoma Technologies Corp. (STC.V) said, as a result of a ransomware cyber attack on one of its servers, private and confidential data belonging to the company was posted online on Wednesday. The company noted that there is no initial indication that customer accounts were compromised. However, Sangoma recommended that customers change their passwords.

Bill Wignall, President and CEO of Sangoma, stated: "We are working as quickly as we can to complete our investigation. As this work progresses, we plan to provide updates of factual, accurate information as it becomes available."

