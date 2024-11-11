Sangamo Therapeutics's Earnings Outlook

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Anticipation surrounds Sangamo Therapeutics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 13.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sangamo Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.21 -0.26 -0.32 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.27 -0.34 -0.59 Price Change % -13.0% 7.000000000000001% -1.0% -22.0%

Sangamo Therapeutics Share Price Analysis

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics were trading at $2.87 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 763.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Sangamo Therapeutics

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Sangamo Therapeutics.

The consensus rating for Sangamo Therapeutics is Buy, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $6.25, there's a potential 117.77% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Regenxbio and Y-mAbs Therapeutics, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Regenxbio received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $37.25, implying a potential 1197.91% upside. Y-mAbs Therapeutics received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, implying a potential 631.71% upside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Regenxbio and Y-mAbs Therapeutics are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Emergent BioSolutions Buy -25.11% $-48M -53.91% Regenxbio Buy -16.31% $11.81M -18.35% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Outperform 9.86% $19.78M -9.51%

Key Takeaway:

Sangamo Therapeutics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance compared to its peers. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity, suggesting average profitability. Overall, Sangamo Therapeutics lags behind its peers in terms of financial performance based on the provided metrics.

Delving into Sangamo Therapeutics's Background

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc is a genomic medicine company committed to translating ground-breaking science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious neurological diseases. Its pipeline products include the Priority Neurology Pipeline offers Chronic Neuropathic Pain, Prion Disease, and Neurology; Partnered Programs offer Hemophilia A, Oncology, ALS/FTD, and Huntington's Disease; and Other Pipelines include Fabry Disease, Renal Transplant, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and Multiple Sclerosis.

Key Indicators: Sangamo Therapeutics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Sangamo Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -94.79% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sangamo Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -10148.31% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sangamo Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -89.89%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sangamo Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -32.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Sangamo Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.23. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Sangamo Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.