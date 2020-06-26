Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SGMO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.76, changing hands as low as $8.69 per share. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SGMO's low point in its 52 week range is $4.81 per share, with $13.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.73.

