Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Price Target Increased by 9.38% to 6.71

The average one-year price target for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) has been revised to 6.71 / share. This is an increase of 9.38% from the prior estimate of 6.13 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.64 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,173.06% from the latest reported closing price of 0.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sangamo Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 12.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGMO is 0.03%, an increase of 10.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.14% to 110,394K shares. The put/call ratio of SGMO is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 17,052K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,642K shares, representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 10.21% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 6,475K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,455K shares, representing an increase of 15.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 13.02% over the last quarter.

Rokos Capital Management LLP holds 6,474K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 4,495K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,233K shares, representing an increase of 28.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 11.24% over the last quarter.

WAAEX - Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 4,442K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,030K shares, representing an increase of 31.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 3.29% over the last quarter.

Sangamo Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sangamo Therapeutics is committed to translating ground-breaking science into genomic medicines with the potential to transform patients' lives using gene therapy, cell therapy, and genome engineering.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.