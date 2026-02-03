Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Price Target Increased by 17.31% to 3.89

The average one-year price target for Sangamo Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:SGMO) has been revised to $3.89 / share. This is an increase of 17.31% from the prior estimate of $3.32 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.26 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 896.86% from the latest reported closing price of $0.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sangamo Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 8.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGMO is 0.01%, an increase of 0.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.18% to 63,978K shares. The put/call ratio of SGMO is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 10,182K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,839K shares , representing an increase of 32.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 83.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,985K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 5,594K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,532K shares , representing an increase of 18.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 13.33% over the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 3,662K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,245K shares , representing an increase of 38.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 141.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,286K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,332K shares , representing an increase of 29.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGMO by 59.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.