Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Sangamo Therapeutics Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at September 2021, Sangamo Therapeutics had cash of US$423m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$209m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.0 years from September 2021. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

Is Sangamo Therapeutics' Revenue Growing?

NasdaqGS:SGMO Debt to Equity History November 9th 2021

Given that Sangamo Therapeutics actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. Regrettably, the company's operating revenue moved in the wrong direction over the last twelve months, declining by 26%. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Sangamo Therapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its problematic fall in revenue, Sangamo Therapeutics shareholders should consider how the company could fund its growth, if it turns out it needs more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Sangamo Therapeutics' cash burn of US$209m is about 14% of its US$1.5b market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Sangamo Therapeutics' Cash Burn?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Sangamo Therapeutics' cash runway was relatively promising. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sangamo Therapeutics that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

