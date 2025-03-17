SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $SGMO Reports Quarterly Earnings

SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS ($SGMO) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, missing estimates of -$0.09 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $7,550,000, missing estimates of $13,889,003 by $-6,339,003.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SGMO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SGMO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/31/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SGMO forecast page.

SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SGMO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SGMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Maury Raycroft from Jefferies set a target price of $3.0 on 12/31/2024

on 12/31/2024 Yanan Zhu from Wells Fargo set a target price of $2.0 on 12/31/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.