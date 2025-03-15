SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $SGMO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS ($SGMO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $13,889,003 and earnings of -$0.09 per share.
SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 14,060,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,177,366
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 10,210,863 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,415,080
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,560,770 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,950,082
- STATE STREET CORP added 4,354,414 shares (+655.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,441,502
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,270,550 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,315,961
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,016,626 shares (-85.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,056,958
- IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC added 1,860,179 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,897,382
SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SGMO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024
SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SGMO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SGMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Maury Raycroft from Jefferies set a target price of $3.0 on 12/31/2024
- Yanan Zhu from Wells Fargo set a target price of $2.0 on 12/31/2024
