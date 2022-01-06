Sangamo Says Sanofi To Transition Sickle Cell Disease Program Back To Sangamo - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Genomic medicines company Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) announced Thursday that French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) will be transitioning its rights and obligations related to SAR445136 back to Sangamo over the first half of 2022.

SAR445136 is a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy candidate in development by Sangamo and Sanofi for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD). Sanofi has elected to transition the SCD program to Sangamo following a recent change in Sanofi's cell therapy strategy.

The Companies are collaborating on an orderly transition, while Sangamo explores options to advance the program, including seeking a new collaboration partner.

The Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 study of investigational SAR445136 is expected to be completed as planned, with final patients in study expected to be dosed in third quarter of 2022. The preliminary Phase 1/2 clinical data for the autologous sickle cell treatment are encouraging.

Sangamo said it remains committed to progressing this program and believe SAR445136 has the potential to relieve people living with sickle cell disease of some of their most challenging symptoms.

Sanofi notified Sangamo of its termination for convenience on December 30, 2021. Sangamo expects that Sanofi will continue to pay the costs of the Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 study until the termination date of June 28, 2022, as contemplated by the Collaboration Agreement.

