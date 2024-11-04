Sangamo options imply 14.5% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Sangamo (SGMO) is normal with calls leading puts 5:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 14.5%, or 26c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.6%.
