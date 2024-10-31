Sangamo options imply 10.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Sangamo (SGMO) is normal with calls leading puts 7:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 10.6%, or 20c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.6%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SGMO:
- SGMO Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Biotech Alert: Searches spiking for these stocks today
- Unusually active option classes on open October 22nd
- Sangamo announces alignment with FDA on ST-920 accelerated approval pathway
- Sangamo Therapeutics Seeks Court Approval for Stock Amendment
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.