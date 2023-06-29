Sangamo Gets License To Combine Voyager TRACER Capsid With Sangamo's ZF-TRs To Treat Prion Disease

(RTTNews) - Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) and Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) have entered into a definitive license agreement for a potential treatment of prion disease. Sangamo has received a non-exclusive license to combine a Voyager TRACER capsid with Sangamo's ZF-TRs designed to treat prion disease.

Sangamo is solely responsible for the research, development, manufacture and commercialization of any product candidates using the Voyager capsid. Voyager is eligible to earn certain license fees, royalties on potential commercial sales of any products using Voyager's capsid.

Sangamo plans to submit a potential IND for a product candidate treating prion disease in 2025.

