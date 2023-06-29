News & Insights

Markets
SGMO

Sangamo Gets License To Combine Voyager TRACER Capsid With Sangamo's ZF-TRs To Treat Prion Disease

June 29, 2023 — 08:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) and Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) have entered into a definitive license agreement for a potential treatment of prion disease. Sangamo has received a non-exclusive license to combine a Voyager TRACER capsid with Sangamo's ZF-TRs designed to treat prion disease.

Sangamo is solely responsible for the research, development, manufacture and commercialization of any product candidates using the Voyager capsid. Voyager is eligible to earn certain license fees, royalties on potential commercial sales of any products using Voyager's capsid.

Sangamo plans to submit a potential IND for a product candidate treating prion disease in 2025.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SGMO
VYGR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.