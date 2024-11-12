Sangamo files $500M mixed securities shelf

17:25 EST Sangamo (SGMO) files $500M mixed securities shelf
- Sangamo reports Q3 EPS 4c, consensus (3c)
- Sangamo options imply 21.0% move in share price post-earnings
- Sangamo price target raised to $10 from $5 at H.C. Wainwright
- Sangamo options imply 14.5% move in share price post-earnings
- Sangamo options imply 10.6% move in share price post-earnings
