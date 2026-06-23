BioTech

Sangamo Announces Asset Sale Agreements; Commences Chapter 11 Proceedings

June 23, 2026 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sangamo Therapeutics has entered into two separate asset sale agreements, one with Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) for Sangamos capsid delivery platform, zinc finger platform, modular integrase platform and the prion disease program, ST-506, and another with Astellas Pharma for the Fabry disease program, isaralgagene civaparvovec, or ST-920.

Also, Sangamo has commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to facilitate a court-supervised reorganization, which is expected to include the auction of substantially all of Sangamo assets. Lilly and Astellas will each serve as stalking horse bidders for the sale of the assets.

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