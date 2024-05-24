Sang Hing Holdings Secures Major Engineering Tender

Sang Hing Holdings (International) Ltd. (HK:1472) has released an update.

Sang Hing Holdings (International) Ltd. has announced that its joint venture has been awarded a significant tender for a civil engineering project in Hong Kong’s Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen New Development Area, with works commencing on June 3, 2024. The project, valued at approximately HK$560 million, involves site formation and engineering infrastructure, and is expected to be completed by December 2, 2028. Investors are encouraged to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s shares following this business development.

