Sanfilippo Sales Rise Dividend Up

John B. Sanfilippo & Son(NASDAQ:JBSS) reported fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results on August 19, 2025, with full-year GAAP net sales up 3.8% year-over-year to $1.11 billion and diluted EPS (GAAP) declining modestly to $5.03 from $5.15 year-over-year. Despite missing internal targets, management highlighted strong inflation-driven pricing, a 5.9% dividend increase, with dividends payable on September 11, 2025, and sustained margin pressures from commodity costs as it prioritizes operational efficiency and expanded manufacturing capabilities heading into fiscal 2026 (period ended June 15, 2026).

EPS growth outpaces revenue as John B. Sanfilippo & Son disciplines expenses

While full-year net income (GAAP) declined slightly year-over-year, the third and fourth quarters delivered substantial diluted EPS gains of 49.6% and 33.7%, respectively, on enhanced operating discipline. Annual operating expenses dropped by $10.2 million, with margin support from manufacturing efficiencies and lower incentive, freight, and marketing costs despite a 1.7 percentage point drop in gross margin compared to fiscal 2024.

"Although our financial performance falls short of our expectations, we gained positive momentum as the year progressed, highlighted by year-over-year diluted EPS growth of 49.6% and 33.7% in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, and enhanced spending discipline and increased efficiencies in our operations."

-- Jeffrey Sanfilippo, CEO

This quarterly earnings leverage, achieved through stringent cost controls amid volatile commodity inflation, signals effective expense management.

Commodity costs drive sales mix and margin pressures for John B. Sanfilippo & Son

The company experienced a 5.9% year-over-year decrease in sales volume in the fourth quarter, with lower private brand and branded shipments in consumer channels, largely offset by a 6% year-over-year increase in average selling prices, driven by rising input costs across all nut categories except pecans. Year-end inventory value surged 29.5% year-over-year due to both higher cost and increased seasonal stock, resulting in a weighted average cost per pound up 30.4% year-over-year.

"The slight decline in net sales was due to a 5.9% decrease in sales volume or pounds sold to customers, which was largely offset by a 6% increase in the weighted average sales price per pound. The increase in the weighted average selling price primarily resulted from higher commodity acquisition costs for peanuts and all major tree nuts except for pecans."

-- Frank Pellegrino, CFO

Sustained commodity inflation necessitated price increases but pressured the company's volume and gross margin, highlighting both input sensitivity and the growing importance of pricing strategies and inventory management for earnings stability.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son accelerates manufacturing investment and private label expansion

To mitigate volume declines in traditional categories, the company is investing in expanded manufacturing capacity and targeting growth in private brand bars and contract manufacturing, evidenced by Lakeville facility synergies and new customer contracts. Sales volume in the contract manufacturing channel rose 18.7% year-over-year in the fourth quarter.

"Earlier this year, we announced a significant investment and expansion in our manufacturing capabilities, an initiative that will enable us to broaden our product portfolio and better serve evolving consumer preferences. We are energized by the potential these innovations hold and remain committed to transforming our business for long-term sustainable growth."

-- Jeffrey Sanfilippo, CEO

The company's strategic pivot toward expanded manufacturing and innovation aims to broaden its product portfolio and better serve evolving consumer preferences.

Looking Ahead

For fiscal 2026 (period ended June 15, 2026), management projects accelerated volume growth in private brand bars and ongoing innovation in portfolio and price pack architecture, alongside continued investment in manufacturing capabilities. No explicit numerical sales or margin guidance was provided. Leadership emphasized agility in navigating macro risks such as tariffs, commodity inflation, and shifting consumer behavior, reaffirming a commitment to long-term value creation and cost discipline.

