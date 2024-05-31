News & Insights

Sanergy Group Unveils New Board Structure

Sanergy Group Ltd. (HK:2459) has released an update.

Sanergy Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes Mr. Peter Brendon Wyllie as Executive Director and Chairman, and a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors. Notably, the company has established multiple committees, such as the Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and ESG Committees, each comprising various members of the board.

