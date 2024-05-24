Sanergy Group Announces Board Reshuffle

Sanergy Group Ltd. (HK:2459) has released an update.

Sanergy Group Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Yan Haiting as an executive director and member of the ESG Committee, effective May 31, 2024, who will continue to serve as an investment advisor. Concurrently, Professor Zheng Honghe has been appointed as a non-executive director and a member of the ESG Committee, bringing his expertise in energy materials and battery technology to the board.

