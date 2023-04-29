Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.56%, the lowest has been 2.52%, and the highest has been 5.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sandy Spring Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SASR is 0.12%, an increase of 2.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.10% to 38,420K shares. The put/call ratio of SASR is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.12% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sandy Spring Bancorp is 30.60. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 36.12% from its latest reported closing price of 22.48.

The projected annual revenue for Sandy Spring Bancorp is 461MM, a decrease of 6.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,666K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing an increase of 11.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 15.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,315K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,296K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 6.34% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,261K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,155K shares, representing a decrease of 70.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 43.83% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,229K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,134K shares, representing an increase of 7.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 4.20% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,033K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SASR by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 60 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

