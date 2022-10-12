Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) stock falls 5.1% in past week as one-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

It's understandable if you feel frustrated when a stock you own sees a lower share price. But often it is not a reflection of the fundamental business performance. So while the Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) share price is down 24% in the last year, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was -21%. And that total return actually beats the market decline of 22%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 8.2% over three years. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 8.1% in thirty days. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 12% in the same time period.

After losing 5.1% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Sandy Spring Bancorp had to report a 11% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 24% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The P/E ratio of 8.02 also points to the negative market sentiment.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Sandy Spring Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Sandy Spring Bancorp, it has a TSR of -21% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

The total return of 21% received by Sandy Spring Bancorp shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -22%. The silver lining is that longer term investors would have made a total return of 0.1% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data remains strong, and the share price is simply down on sentiment, then this could be an opportunity worth investigating. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

