Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SASR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that SASR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.63, the dividend yield is 4.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SASR was $25.63, representing a -33.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.45 and a 42.39% increase over the 52 week low of $18.

SASR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SASR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.71. Zacks Investment Research reports SASR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -34.6%, compared to an industry average of -13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SASR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.