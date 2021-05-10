Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 11, 2021

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SASR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.56, the dividend yield is 2.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SASR was $47.56, representing a -0.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.68 and a 153.11% increase over the 52 week low of $18.79.

SASR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). SASR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.4. Zacks Investment Research reports SASR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.67%, compared to an industry average of 24.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SASR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

