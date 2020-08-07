Sandy Spring Bancorp About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SASR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/11/20, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SASR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 8/19/20. As a percentage of SASR's recent stock price of $22.96, this dividend works out to approximately 1.31%, so look for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc to trade 1.31% lower — all else being equal — when SASR shares open for trading on 8/11/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SASR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.23% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SASR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SASR's low point in its 52 week range is $18 per share, with $38.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.93.

In Friday trading, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc shares are currently off about 1% on the day.

