SANDY SPRING BAN Earnings Preview: Recent $SASR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SANDY SPRING BAN ($SASR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $97,178,123 and earnings of $0.53 per share.

SANDY SPRING BAN Insider Trading Activity

SANDY SPRING BAN insiders have traded $SASR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SASR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH C COOK sold 746 shares for an estimated $21,328

SANDY SPRING BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of SANDY SPRING BAN stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

