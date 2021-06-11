Sandy Rattray retires as Man Group CIO

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Sandy Rattray plans to retire from his role as chief investment officer of Man Group EMG.L, the hedge fund said on Friday, while chief financial officer Mark Jones will become deputy chief executive.

Rattray joined the world's largest listed hedge fund in 2007. He has been CIO since 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile, and ran the firm's flagship quantitative investment platform Man AHL before that. He will leave Man Group during the second half of 2021, the company said.

Man Group's board intends to appoint Antoine Forterre, currently co-CEO of Man AHL, as the group's chief financial officer, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

