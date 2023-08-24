News & Insights

US Markets

Sandwich chain Subway agrees to sell itself to Roark Capital

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

August 24, 2023 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Adds details from release in paragraph 3, background

Aug 24 - Sandwich chain Subway has agreed to sell itself to private equity firm Roark Capital, the company said on Thursday, amid its struggles with intensifying competition and rising costs.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Reuters reported earlier this week that Roark was in the lead to acquire the privately held restaurant company for well over $9 billion.

Roark, which has $37 billion in assets under management, controls Inspire Brands, the owner of restaurant chains including Jimmy John's, Arby's, Baskin-Robbins and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Subway has been owned by its founding families since its first outlet opened in 1965 as "Pete's Super Submarines" at Bridgeport, Connecticut. It was founded by then 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and his family friend Peter Buck.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.