Sandvik's Q4 adjusted operating profit beats analyst estimates

January 20, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

Written by Marie Mannes for Reuters ->

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Swedish maker of metal-cutting tools and mining gear Sandvik SAND.ST reported on Friday fourth-quarter earnings above analysts' expectations.

The company's adjusted operating profit grew to 5.98 billion Swedish crowns ($578.99 million) from 4.79 billion a year earlier, beating the mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analysts of 5.60 billion.

Sandvik proposed a dividend of 5.00 crowns per share for 2022 compared to 4.75 crowns in 2021, broadly matching the mean forecast of 5.14 crowns in the poll.

As the first major Nordic industrial firm to report fourth quarter numbers, Sandvik is considered a good gauge of demand given its broad customer base and relatively short lead times from order booking to delivery on its cutting tools.

