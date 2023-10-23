Sandvik's Q3 profit lags forecast, shares fall

Adds profit, capex outlook, share price in paragraphs 2-4

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Swedish metal-cutting tools and mining equipment maker Sandvik SAND.ST on Monday posted a weaker than expected third-quarter core profit and a 1% decline in order intake, while raising its capital expenditure outlook for the year.

The company's quarterly adjusted operating profit grew to 5.82 billion Swedish crowns ($527.81 million) from 5.52 billion a year earlier but lagged the mean forecast in an LSEG poll of analysts of 5.97 billion crowns.

Sandvik's capital expenditure for 2023 is now expected to amount to between 4.5 billion and 5 billion Swedish crowns, up from 4.5 billion seen previously, its earnings report showed.

The company's stock fell on the news to trade 3.7% lower at 0944 GMT.

($1 = 11.0266 Swedish crowns)

