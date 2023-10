STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Swedish metal-cutting tools and mining equipment maker Sandvik SAND.ST on Monday posted a weaker than expected third-quarter core profit and a 1% decline in order intake, while raising its capital expenditure outlook for the year.

(Reporting by Marta Frąckowiak, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((marta.frackowiak@thomsonreuters.com))

