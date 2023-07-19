News & Insights

Sandvik's Q2 adjusted operating profit beats expectations

July 19, 2023 — 05:45 am EDT

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish metal-cutting tools and mining equipment maker Sandvik SAND.ST reported second-quarter operating earnings above expectations on Wednesday and said total order intake at fixed exchange rates grew 7%.

Adjusted operating profit rose to 6.11 billion crowns ($596 million) from a year-earlier 4.79 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average estimated a 5.84 billion crown profit.

($1 = 10.2460 Swedish crowns)

