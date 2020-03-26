US Markets

Sandvik to cut costs due to coronavirus impact, reduces dividend

Contributor
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published

Swedish mining gear and metal-cutting tools maker Sandvik on Thursday launched large cost-cutting measures in response to the rapid global spread of the coronavirus and said it would reduce its proposed dividend for 2019.

Sandvik launches cost-cutting programme

Short-term measures seen saving 1.5 bln SEK in 2020

Cuts proposed 2019 dividend to 3 SEK/share from 4.50

Adds background detail

STOCKHOLM, March 26 (Reuters) - Swedish mining gear and metal-cutting tools maker Sandvik SAND.ST on Thursday launched large cost-cutting measures in response to the rapid global spread of the coronavirus and said it would reduce its proposed dividend for 2019.

While the company, a rival of Sweden's Epiroc EPIRa.ST and U.S. group Kennametal KMT.N, expects a limited direct impact from the outbreak on first-quarter results, it said effects seen ahead required it to review costs both short-term and long-term.

"The coronavirus situation has escalated around the world and we have to adapt to this dramatic change in global business conditions, Sandvik CEO Stefan Widing said in a statement.

The company said temporary short-term actions primarily related to reduced working hours was seen generating savings of about 1.5 billion crowns ($148 million) this year, adding group

management would also cut their salaries by 10% while the short-term work schemes are in place.

Long-term structural measures were at the same time seen creating savings of about 900 million crowns, with the full annual run-rate by the end of 2021.

It said the measures would lead to 1.4 billion in one-off expenses in the second quarter.

Sandvik's board said it now proposed a 2019 dividend of 3 crowns per share versus the previous proposal of 4.50 crowns.

($1 = 10.1407 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Simon Johnson)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular